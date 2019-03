Halifax Film Society

Square Chapel arts centre, Halifax

Three Palestinian women living in the same apartment in Tel Aviv try to find a balance between traditional and modern culture in the 2016 film ‘In Between’ which is being shown by Halifax Film Society on Sunday, March 17 at 7.15pm. Though controversial in Israel, the film won three awards at the San Sebastian Film Festival and gained 12 nominations at the 2017 Ophir awards.

Tel: 01422 349422.