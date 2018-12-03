Strictly favourite Kevin to burn the floor at the Vic

Burn the Floor

Victoria Theatre,Tuesday, April 30

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton and his partner Stacey Dooley have set this year’s competition on fire and are among the red hot favourites to carry off the Glitterball.

And now Kevin has announced he is coming to the Victoria Theatre with fellow Strictly professional Graziano Di Prima - who was illiminated with his partner Vick Hope in an earlier round - with their amazing ballroom dance show Burn the Floor on Tuesday, April 30.

Combining jaw-dropping choreography and ground-breaking moves, Burn the Floor brings their famous, infectious and rebellious energy to the stage in a first ever UK tour.

There’s romantic waltzing, a futuristic foxtrot, the passion of the tango and paso doble, the emotional power of the cha cha, the samba and jive and a breathless,smoking and irresistible rumba.

“Burn The Floor is the show that ignited a spark in me and changed me forever as a performer,” said 36-year-old Kevin who is originally from Grimsby.

“Through Broadway, the West End and touring all over the world this show has ripped apart the rule book, revolutionised our genre and inspired and shaped me as the dancer I am today. In 2019 I am delighted to say I am coming ‘home’ to Burn the Floor”.

Kevin and Stacey wowed the judges and audience this weekend gone with an American Smooth to I Dreamed a Dream from Les Miserables, scoring 38.

He has been to the final four times already and never won but is hoping to make it fifth time lucky.

However he faces stiff competition from the remaining couples, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice, Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard and Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev.

This coming week Kevin and Stacey will be performing a Charleston - a dance that earned Faye and Giovanni a perfect 40.

Tickets for Burn the Floor are available from www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office 01422 351158.