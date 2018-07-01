Throwing open the doors to a whole world of art

Hebden Bridge Open Studios

July 6/7/8 11am to 5pm

The creative folk of the Upper Calder Valley will be welcoming visitors into their studios and workshops in early July.

Eighty three artists and craftspeople in Heptonstall, Old Town, Mytholmroyd, Luddenden and of course Hebden Bridge will be taking part in this year’s Open Stdios event.

Each offers the opportunity to view and purchase original work by established and new talent from this flourishing artistic community.

Visitors can take a look behind the scenes and discover a wealth of art and craft in the vibrant nooks and crannies of the upper Calder Valley.

Watch demonstrations and talk directly to the artists and makers about the techniques they use and what passions inspire their work.

Work on show will include painting, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, jewellery, photography, leatherwork, illustration and much more.

Look out for the magenta signs at each venue. Admission is free.

This year there will be a taster exhibition at Hebden Bridge Town Hall running from July 2-8.

A diverse range of work will be on display and for sale in a variety of media and subjects giving a taste of what can be seen in this years Open Studios.

Brochures are available from the Visitor and Canal Centre and Town Hall in Hebden Bridge and various shops around the town. Details of each artist can be found in the brochure along with maps of the area.

You can keep up with news and updates by visiting the facebook page facebook.com/hebdenbridgeopenstudios

This is a non-profit making event organised by a small group of artists for the benefit of participating artists.

New members are welcome to help organise the Hebden Bridge Open Studios 2019 event.

If anyone would like more details or is interested in opening up their studio next year please email hbopenstudios@gmail.com