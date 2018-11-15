Todmorden Book Festival: What you need to know

Todmorden Book Festival

Various venues across town from Nov 16-24

The first Todmorden Book Festival is taking place from November 16 to 24 and promises to bring an exciting programme of fiction, non-fiction and poetry events for adults, young adults and children to the town. Venues across Todmorden will reflect the rich industrial and cultural heritage of the region with writers, poets and historians exploring individual and collective stories. Patron Andrew McMillan, who will be appearing with his father, Ian, said: “We’re here to swap stories, to continue to build a sense of ourselves, our home, our being, by telling the stories of what made us and where we think we’re going.” On Saturday, November 17, children’s author Tom Palmer (pictured above) will host his Football Reading Game at Todmorden Library at 11am, Helen Pankhurst, great-granddaughter of the suffragette leader, will talk about the fight for the vote at Central Methodist Church at 2.30pm, and Ian and Andrew McMillan will be at the Hippodrome Theatre at 7.30pm. Other highlights include visits by Val McDermid, Lemn Sissay, RC Bridgestock and Mike Poulton. There will also be film screenings, a taster tour of Todmorden Town Hall and pop-up events.

Tel: 01706 818181 or visit todmordenbookfestival.co.uk