TV Choice AND TRAILER: Streaming and downloading

It's all out there - you just have to find it - we've done some searching. From Saturday June 30.

BBC iPlayer: Two Pints of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps

Sitcom about the lives and loves of five 19-year-olds. Donna needs a man so her mum won’t think she’s repellent to the opposite sex. Janet wants to help, but discovers that matchmaking can seriously damage your boyfriend. Starring Ralf Little, Will Mellor, Natalie Casey and Sheridan Smith.

BBC Three: Happy Man

Comedian and mental health campaigner Jack Rooke lost his best mate to suicide two years ago. In the first episode of Happy Man, Jack explores the societal pressures which contribute to one in five young men in the UK suffering from anxiety and depression.

Sky Box Sets: Brothers & Sisters: Seasons 1-5

Emmy award-winning drama following the complicated lives of a Californian clan of five adult siblings and their parents. Brothers & Sisters features an ensemble cast led by Sally Field as Nora Walker, with Rachel Griffiths as Sarah, Calista Flockhart as Kitty and Balthazar Getty as Tommy.

Prime Video: Cloak & Dagger

Teenagers Tandy and Tyrone come from different backgrounds and have acquired superpowers after a life-changing event that revolved around the collapse of the Roxxon Gulf Platform. While forming a romantic relationship, they soon realise that their powers work better when they are together.

Netflix: Sacred Games

A policeman, a criminal overlord, a Bollywood film star, politicians, cultists, spies, and terrorists – the lives of the privileged, the famous, the wretched, and the bloodthirsty interweave with cataclysmic consequences amid the chaos of modern-day Mumbai. The series is based on the critically-acclaimed novel Sacred Games Vikram Chandra.

Sky Cinema: Call Me By Your Name (2017, Sky 15)

Luca Guadagnino (A Bigger Splash) directs this sublime coming-of-age love story. A winner at both the BAFTAs and Oscars®, Call Me By Your Name is adapted from the novel of the same name and is set during a long, hot, early-80s Italian summer.

Michael Stuhlbarg (who also appears in fellow awards season favourites The Shape of Water and The Post) plays Perlman, a middle-aged American professor of archaeology living with glamorous wife Annella (Amira Casar) and precocious teenage son Elio (the truly excellent Timothée Chalamet).

The latter is drifting along without really knowing what to do with himself, but then handsome grad student Oliver (Armie Hammer) arrives…