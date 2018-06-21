TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

Some shows worth catching in the schedules this week around the football. From Saturday June 23.

Celebrities on the NHS Frontline, BBC One, Thursday, 9pm

Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know

In this two part series to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS, watch ex-politician Ann Widdecombe, medical journalist Michael Mosley, reporter Stacey Dooley and Paralympic Gold medallist Jonnie Peacock as they work alongside members of the hospital teams.

Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know, BBC Four, Fri, 9pm

Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor - with archive footage of Andy Taylor - open up about their extraordinary career, talking more candidly than ever before about the highs and lows they have endured together since they formed in Birmingham in 1978.

Inside The American Embassy. Channel 4, Monday, 10pm

Inside The American Embassy

Filmed over a nine-month period, with unprecedented access, this series goes behind the closed doors of the American embassy with top-level diplomats to experience, first-hand, diplomacy in the age of Trump. There’s a new ambassador in place, and there’s a major relocation .

The Affair, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, Tuesday, 9pm

The provocative drama returns to for its fourth season. We now find Noah, Helen, Alison and Cole (Dominic West, Maura Tierney, Ruth Wilson and Joshua Jackson) in their own orbits, alienated from each other and spinning further away from where it all began.

Download Festival, Sky Arts & NOW TV, from Friday, 9pm

The Affair

Sky Arts brings viewers all the best action from this year’s Download Festival at Donington Park. Headliners include legendary American band Guns N’ Roses, Antichrist Superstar Marilyn Manson, Welsh heavy metal juggernauts Bullet for My Valentine and the one and only Ozzy Osbourne.