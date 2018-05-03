TV Highlight AND TRAILER: Michael C Hall stars in Safe

Safe, Streaming on Netflix from Saturday May 5

Drama by crime author Harlan Coben starring Michael C Hall (Dexter), Amanda Abbington and Marc Warren (Hustle).

Tom’s (Michael C Hall) wife died a year ago and he’s bringing up his two daughters, living in a beautiful gated community in the UK, with close friends nearby and a new relationship starting. But when his eldest daughter Jenny disappears in mysterious circumstances he realises that in fact he knows nothing about the people closest to him - dark secrets about the people he loves and the place where he lives.

Partners, children, lovers, parents, and friends - does anyone really know the people they love? And how well do people know Tom?

As the story opens, Tom, a paediatric surgeon and single father to two teenage daughters, is still reeling from the death of his beloved wife. Now he’s in over his head trying to juggle his new life - raisinghis girls and dealing with his grief over Rachel’s death.

Because, as we come to understand, the guilt Tom feels is rooted in moral complexity – a mystery from the night of his wife’s death that will be revealed.

Ultimately, we will learn the truth about how Tom’s wife died. We will learn the reason for Tom’s guilt from that night. We will learn that Jenny has a secret from that night – something that set her down a dark path of discovery that now threatens to blow families and a community apart.

In the final reckoning there will be redemption.