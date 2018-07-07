Water spectacular sight

Castle Carr Fountain Walk

Sunday, July 8

It’s one of the most spectacular sights in Calderdale and it happens only once a year. The magnificent fountain at Castle Carr gardens will ‘play again’ and raise money for charity on Sunday from 2pm. The fountain and Castle Carr’s ornamental gardens will be accessed by a picturesque 2.5 mile walk from the Cat I’th Well pub at noon and the estate stays open until 3pm. It is a strictly ticket only event and tickets are £5 per person/£15 for families in advance. For full details on where to buy tickets visit www.rotary-ribi.org