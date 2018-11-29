Wayne’s art catches eye of Pat Boone

Wayne Sheppard Art Exhibition plus Lazy Sunday Jazz Brunch

Courtyard Cafe, Halifax Playhouse on Sunday, December 2, 11am-4pm

Sowerby Bridge Art Circle member Wayne Sheppard’s art has caught the eye of a number of people - including recording artist Pat Boone. You can see exactly why when he holds his debut exhibition in the Courtyard Cafe at Halifax Playhouse this Sunday. It will be a laid back Sunday with jzz music to accompany visitors viewing. The event will raise money for Halifax Thespians L.I.F.T. FUNdraising initiative.

Tickets: 07894 831233