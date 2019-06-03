Book prize nominees in line-up for the first event from Hebden Bridge-based culture club Caught by the River

Caught by the River, the online gathering place for all who treasure writing, reading, wildlife, nature, great music and undiscovered heroes, will present Fiction, a day of readings and conversations at the Trades Club, Hebden Bridge.

Fiction features a combination of up-and-coming and established writers, reflecting the abundant experimental, original and highly exciting new novels and short stories of the moment.

Among the line-up:

Wendy Erskine – discussing and reading from her debut short story collection Sweet Home, which features 10 drily humorous stories set in her native Belfast and has been nominated

for the Gordon Burn Prize 2019. Wendy appears in conversation with author David Keenan.

Jessica Andrews – reading from her just-published London-and-Donegal-set debut novel Saltwater (Sceptre), a coming-of-age story about a Sunderland-born student heading for London.

Jessica will be in discussion with journalist and short story writer Anna Wood.

David Keenan – presenting his recent Troubles/punk rock/Perry Como-laced second novel, For the Good Times, longlisted for the Gordon Burn Prize 2019.

David will also be in conversation with writer and broadcaster Emma Warren, author of the recently-published Make Some Space: Tuning Into Total Refreshment Centre.

Emma will be on MC duties throughout.

Helen Mort – reading from and discussing her debut novel, Black Car Burning (Caught by the River Book of the Month for April 2019) with Wendy Erskine. When reviewing Black Car Burning for Caught by the River, Erskine said: ‘[in this] layered and watchful novel, the stuff of people’s lives – trivial, quotidian, messy, painful – is rendered with imaginative precision and poise’'

Anna Wood,winner of the Galley Beggar Press Short Story Prize, with a selection of her published and unpublished stories.

Caught by the River co-founder Jeff Barrett said: “Caught by the River exists to spread the word about absorbing and curious things and people and our Fiction event will do just that.

"We are thrilled to be staging our first full day of fiction with such a seriously strong line-up, which now boasts two Gordon Burn Prize nominees.”

The event is at The Trades Club, Holme Street, Hebden Bridge, on Saturday July 6 form 11am to 2pm.

Tickets: £10 (Trades Club members £8) from thetradesclub.com