Doctor Who at Hali-con

Hali-Con 2019

North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax on February 2

Doctor number six, Colin Baker is among the celebrities at this year’s Hali-con event - a dream for northern ‘Whovians’. Also announced are Dave Benson Phillips - known as the Godfather of Gunge from the 90s through the noughties. He’s bringing his Gunge Tank, so watch out! Star Wars actor Andrew Lawden will present his Jedi Fight Academy so kids can learn how to use a lightsabre. Orders made before Xmas come with a set of limited edition Hali-Con Beer Mats.

Tickets: www.hali-con.co.uk