Californian singer-songwriter Rick Shea stops at Hebden Bridge as part of UK solo tour

Rick Shea, veteran California-based folk-Americana singer-songwriter and sideman of long repute, is coming to the UK on a solo tour including a stop at Hebden Bridge

Rick cut his teeth in the bars and honky-tonks of San Bernardino, California and his songs reflect the folk, country, rock and Mexican influences he grew up with there. The Town Where I Live, Rick’s latest album, emerges from that world of haunts, hard choices and dusty rock and roll.

From the rollicking fare thee well of Goodbye Alberta, the hard country twang of The Starkville Blues, the gospel touch of Trouble Like This and the guitar driven burn of (You’re Gonna Miss Me) When I’m Gone, it’s an album of lost roads, lost dreams and long rambling goodbyes.

LISTEN to the Town Where I Live here

Rick says he comes from the Dave Alvin school of folk music, a school that includes Woody Guthrie, Howlin' Wolf, Curtis Mayfield and Chuck Berry to name just a few. “Songs tell our stories and our history and songs were how those stories were shared in the past, I’d like to continue that tradition.”

As a solo artist he’s recorded 10 critically acclaimed albums and has toured the US and Europe.

Rick’s also played as a guitarist with Dave Alvin, Wanda Jackson and a lot of other folks and he keeps a busy schedule of recording and performing.

Rick Shea plays The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, on Thursday May 30.

Tickets: 01422 845 265 or on line here