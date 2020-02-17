Comedy club line-up at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre

Canalside Comedy is gearing up for the next evening of comedy at Little Theatre, Hebden Bridge on Sunday March 8.

Top circuit names Paul Tonkinson and Scott Bennett are joined by newer acts, Liam Pickford and Celya Ab,

The host for the evening will be Bobby Murdoch.

Yorkshire man Paul Tonkinson has long upheld his esteemed reputation as one of the finest stand-ups the UK has to offer.

With a unique and distinctive style, Tonkinson is noted for his effervescent physicality and skilful impressions, which bring alive exuberant, tender comic reflections on love, family and the day-to-day idiosyncrasies of 21st century living.

A plethora of first-class material, combined with tremendous charm and irrepressible, infectious energy make for quite a formidable talent.

Liam Pickford has crafted his own unique brand of stand up, mixing cleverly honed material and punchlines with excitingly unpredictable audience interaction.

All this, mixed in with a hint of whimsy and clever observations while delivered in a wonderfully unenthusiastic and grumpy style.

It has been said if Stewart Lee, Jack Dee and Morrissey ever had a child together then Liam is who they would call son.

Celya Ab is an unique emerging talent. Originally from Paris, and of French-Algerian origin Celya is now residing in Birmingham. Celya’s sharp wit brings a unique look into life as a EU expat living in post-Brexit Britain.

Scott Bennett’s stand up just gets better and better. Already being compared to the like of Peter Kay, Jason Manford and John Bishop he’s surely got a bright future.

Naturally hilarious, Scott is engaging with his brilliantly- worded observations. See him at an intimate gig at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre before he starts stadium tours.

Compare Bobby Murdoch is likeable and has the ability to take you on a journey with him.

A master of short stories and silly jokes. Bobby has great variation in his show with witty one liners and funny stories.

Tickets for the gig are on sale, price £14. Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm. Sign up to the Canalside Comedy Newsletter for a 10 per cent discount code.

Tickets: www.canalsidecomedy.co.uk