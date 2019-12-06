Fans react to the return of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge in 2020

After many thinking that it was gone for good fans have expressed their excitement at the return of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge - although some are concerned about the change to a 30 minute slot.

The show follows staff and students of Ackley Bridge College, a diverse school in a fictional Yorkshire mill town, and has been running for three series.

Filming is set to start in and around Halifax in March 2020 will the first episode airing in September.

This is what fans had to say about the popular Channel 4 drama's return:

Lee Casalino: Yep. Looking forward to it. It started off a bit meh in Series 1 but has gone from strength to strength. Not thrilled with the change to half hour episodes though.

Marie Bradshaw: Can't wait....I love seeing my old family home town on telly.

George Hand: Great to hear there will be another Ackley Bridge not sure how I feel about them being half an hour though but will see how it goes.

Michelle Doughty: Yes excited I am brilliant.

Paul Upton: So pleased that @AckleyBridgeTV has been renewed... can’t wait to see @dollyjoyner , @sarker & the rest again! So pleased.

Over the past three series filming has taken place across the borough with the school scenes filmed at the former St Catherine's Catholic High School in Holmfield.

Also set for a return next year is Sally Wainwright's BBC drama Last Tango in Halifax.