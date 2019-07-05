Fell race starts the festival fun

The Heptonstall Festival and Fell Race will take place this Saturday (July 6).

The fell race will create an energetic curtain raiser to the village festival. The six-mile race takes runners on a roller-coaster route takes in a lung busting 1,500 feet of ascent.

Starting in Weaver’s Square at 10.30am, the runners descend helter-skelter to the Blue Pig before climbing to High Brown Knoll via Pecket Well.

Its then a mad dash back down to Midgehole, before the final ascent through the woods back to the festival finish line.

There will be live music at Weavers Square from midday. There’s 15 bands at two venues – the main stage will be in Weavers Square and the acoustic stage is in the church.

The festival attracts many local and upcoming bands and is a great live music experience.

A spokesman for the event said: “As well as the music there are many attractions along with wide range of food and drink stalls to suit everyone’s tastes.

“This year there will be a new festival ale launched, The Heptonstall Hop.

“For the children there will be face painting, story telling and street entertainment.

“The festival starts at midday. However, the road will be closed from 8am to 4pm.

“Car parking is available but can be somewhat limited. If you can walk or come by bus that would be great, there is a regular bus service to and from the village throughout the day.”

The fell race registration is in St Thomas Church. Entry is £5 on the day; full details at https://heptonstallfestivalrace.wordpress.com/