Fresh drama and heartwarming moments as Last Tango in Halifax returns

Last Tango in Halifax returns to our screens tonight - but what can viewers expect from episode one?

Alan (Derek Jacobi) and Celia (Anne Reid) are seven years into their marriage and, having moved into a desirable bungalow with stunning views across the Calder Valley, they aren’t seeing eye to eye.

Celia is baffled when Alan applies for a job in a local supermarket and Alan can’t understand why they need an expensive new kitchen.

At Far Slack Farm, Gillian (Nicola Walker) - already stretched with bank repayments - discovers a costly problem with her roof.

Caroline (Sarah Lancashire) faces a fresh challenge in her new headship and recruits the help of colleague, Ruth (Lu Corfield).

A phone call from New Zealand gives Alan and Celia pause for thought, and tempers get frayed at Caroline and Gillian’s joint birthday celebration when money becomes the topic of conversation.

Meanwhile, Judith (Ronni Ancona) presents John (Tony Gardner) with an awkward proposition…

Last Tango in Halifax begins at 9pm on BBC One