From Antiques Roadshow to Gentleman Jack - Looking back at Calderdale on screen in 2019

This year has been major for Callywood with TV shows new and old being filmed in the borough. We take a look back at the programmes that have showcased the borough in all its glory in 2019.

It can't be denied that Sally Wainwright's latest drama Gentleman Jack has had a huge impact on Calderdale with the number of visitors and attention it has brought to our small corner of the world.

The BBC drama filmed at Shibden Hall in Halifax, along with many other local locations, last year and hit our screens in May with 5.1 million people tuning in for the first episode.

The show stars Suranne Jones as historic Halifax landowner Anne Lister who sets out on a passionate courtship with Ann Walker, played by Sophie Rundle.

It was a hit with fans with one saying: "Fast-paced, funny at times and fabulous, surprisingly sunny scenery. Suranne Jones and A list cast brought Anne and family to life in their real home, even if Sally Wainwright couldn’t resist a touch of the period romp at times. Minor quibble - wasn’t Halifax a bit grimier in 1832?"

Picture: Lookout Point/HBO

Gentleman Jack was a big hit when it aired but since the series finished Calderdale has seen a huge boost to tourism, particularly overseas.

In a blog post on Calderdale Council's website earlier this year Chief Executive Robin Tuddenham said the TV show’s success should not be underestimated and is “a game changer”, moving tourism’s value to the borough’s economy up another level following its increasing importance over the last decade.

Shibden Hall reported a 700 per cent increase in its number of visitors and saw a big rise in the number of American tourists flocking to the iconic 14th century landmark after the show made it debut on HBO.

Picture: BBC

The BBC drama is set to return to our screens in 2020 with film crews and cast coming back to Calderdale next year.

Speaking about filming series one at Shibden Hall, Suranne Jones said: “I got to read bits of the diary and it said ‘I was sitting in my sitting room’ and then we got to actually film in the sitting room she was talking about.

“It was magical.”

Gentleman Jack isn't Sally Wainwright's only recent drama outing however as filming for Last Tango in Halifax has also taken place this year.

Picture: Channel 4

The TV drama stars Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid as childhood sweethearts who rekindled their relationship later in life.

The series also follows their families, including Nicola Walker and Sarah Lancashire, and is set and filmed mostly in Calderdale.

Sally was pleased to continue the love story and said: “Yet again the entire Last Tango cast has proved to be so wonderful together, so uplifting, heart-warming, touching and funny, as they explore Celia and Alan’s relationship further, under the brilliant breath of fresh air that Gareth Bryn’s direction has given them.”

Cameras were spotted this autumn in Elland, Beacon Hill and outside Harvey's Department Store in Halifax.

The drama is scheduled for broadcast on BBC One in Spring 2020.

Antiques Roadshow

Moving away from Sally Wainwright dramas and into the schoolyard, Ackley Bridge is another hit show that had its third series this year.

Cast and crew from the Channel 4 show returned to the old St Catherine's Catholic High School in Holmfield for more dramatic storylines and funny moments.

In series three fans said goodbye to much-loved character Missy Booth and after many of the characters moved away from the school for university it looked like the programme was coming to an end.

However earlier this month it was revealed that the show would return, with a change of format to 30 minute episodes, next year with filming set to begin in March.

As well as being a hotspot for TV dramas, Calderdale has popped up in the reality genre in 2019.

The BBC's Antiques Roadshow was broadcast in March, having attracted more than 17,000 people to The Piece Hall, Halifax back in 2018 to show the experts and cameras their special items.

There was so much footage that it was split into two episodes with notable findings including some legendary Leeds United chairs and a brooch thought to be costume jewellery that was thought to be worth around £50,000.

Following the antiques theme, Al's Emporium in The Piece Hall was part of one of the most unusual purchases in Antiques Road Trip history.

The BBC One show saw expert Philip Serrell buy some dinosaur poo, which caused quite a stir on social media when the episode was broadcast at the start of the year.

Simone Sargent, who owns the shop with husband Al, said: "Phil and his crew were blown away by the Piece Hall as they had never been to it before or even heard of it.

"They loved our shop and commented on how well it was laid out. Phil also visited other fellow shops including Off the Wall, Loafers and Gin Lane and was very impressed."

The autumn TV schedule saw two Calderdale residents take part in major competition shows.

Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off was calling Amelia Le Bruin, a former North Halifax Grammar School student who is now a sportswear designer living in London.

The 24-year-old sadly went home in week three but showcased some great baking skills during her time on the show.

Last month, Brighouse drag star Divina De Campo made it to the final of the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK on BBC Three.

The 35-year-old performer, the stage name of Owen Richard Farrow, wowed the judges and viewers with her many talents and during her time on the show the queen did Brighouse proud.

For her hometown pride runway Divina paid tribute to the Calderdale town by wearing a neon dress with a cup of tea, yorkshire pudding and trumpets.

On the theme of trumpets, the famous Brighouse and Rastrick Band were filmed taking part in the prestigious Whit Friday competition for a Sky Arts programme.

The show, Battle of the Brass Bands, broadcast back in August and highlighted the role that Brass Bands play in the cultural landscape.

