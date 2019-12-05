Halifax-filmed Ackley Bridge to return for series four

Exciting news for Calderdale TV fans as Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge is set to return for a fourth series in 2020 - but there will be one major change to the programme.

The show follows staff and students of Ackley Bridge College, a diverse school in a fictional Yorkshire mill town, and has been running for three series.

Read: 17 Calderdale filming locations used in Ackley Bridge series 3

After the final episode of series three aired earlier this year there was doubt as to whether the show would return but fans can expect more episodes in 2020.

Previously episodes have been an hour long but for series four they will fill a half an hour slot over 10 episodes.

Filming is set to start in and around Halifax in March 2020 will the first episode airing in September.

Executive Producer, George Ormond, said: "We are thrilled to be starting this new chapter in the Ackley Bridge story and we can’t wait to introduce our new characters to the audience."

Read: From Last Tango in Halifax to Gentleman Jack - here's when to expect film crews back in Calderdale

Rebecca Holdsworth , Channel 4 Commissioning Executive: "Refreshing the format to half hours not only reflects the viewing habits of our young audience, but gives the show a new look and feel as we welcome a brand new cast of characters to our screens."

Many of the cast are set to return including Sunetra Sarker, Rob James Collier, Jo Joyner, Charlie Hardwick and Tony Jayawardeena.

Over the past three series filming has taken place across the borough with the school scenes filmed at the former St Catherine's Catholic High School in Holmfield.

All three series of Ackley Bridge are currently available to watch on All4.

Read: 33 photos that will take you back to a night out in Halifax in 2007