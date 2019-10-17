Halifax Gilbert and Sullivan Society due to stage comic opera The Sorcerer at Playhouse

The Halifax Gilbert and Sullivan Society presents the delightful Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera The Sorcerer later this month.

The show is on at the Halifax Playhouse from Wednesday November 6 to Saturday November 9, daily at 7.30pm plus Saturday matinee at 2.30pm

Soprano Rowena Thornton will play the part of Aline, who in the story is the intended bride of the hero Alexis.

Rowena comes from a musical family – her parents both sang with Opera North.

She studied music at Birmingham University and at Leeds College of Music, and has featured in many G&S productions.

She has played Yum-Yum in Mikado, Josephine in HMS Pinafore, and Mabel in Pirates of Penzance. She has also played Rosalinde in Die Fledermaus and Diana in Orpheus in the Underworld.

The Sorcerer story is set in the sleepy village of Ploverleigh, whose way of life has been governed for centuries by the church and the two noble families of Sangazure and Pointdextre.

The whole village has been invited to celebrate a marriage between the two families, and the groom Alexis Pointdextre has invited the Sorcerer, Mr John Wellington Wells, to produce his wonderful patented love potion for the villagers, so all the love can be shared around the village.

But will the plans of the thoughtful Alexis go according to plan?

“The wit and humour of Gilbert ensures not, and the resulting fun, along with the wonderful music of Sullivan, makes for a delightful visit to the Playhouse,” said a spokesman for the company.

Tickets: 01422 381931