Handmade Parade workshops to start this Saturday

The organisers of the Handmade Parade are inviting people to a series of open workshops.

The workshops, for people to create their parade costumes, will begin this Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 June, 10am to noon and 2pm to 4pm and continue for a further two weekends.

Beginning Tuesday, June 11, workshops will also be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 4pm and 6pm with late workshops held at 7pm to 9pm (adults only at this time) on Tuesday 25 and Thursday June 27.

If you would like to learn to stilt walk, samba drum or dance in the parade, there will be special classes.

The twelfth annual Handmade Parade will be held in Hebden Bridge on Sunday 30 June and this year’s theme is ‘Once upon a time’, with elements of European folklore, myth, ritual and design.

No experience is necessary but under 14s need to be accompanied by an adult. Entry is by a suggested donation of £5 per person for the first session and £1 per person for further visits.

Artistic Director of Handmade Parade Kerith Ogden said: “The Handmade Parade this year will bring fantastical creatures and imaginary worlds to the streets of Hebden Bridge – so come along to our open workshops with your creative flair and be a part of this very special community event.”

If you would like to learn a parade skill at the parade classes you can find out more at www.handmadeparade.co.uk/parade-classes/. No previous skills required.