Hit musical Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat comes to Leeds Grand - cast led by X Factor's Jaymi Hensley

Bill Kenwright’s production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s family musical returns to Leeds Grand Theatre next month.

Jaymi Hensley, one member of 2013’s BBC ‘British Breakthrough Band’ of the year, Union J, dons the Technicolor Dreamcoat and leads the company in his first role in a major musical.

Having risen to fame on the X Factor, Union J went on to have a top 10 album and a major UK tour. Jaymi later appeared on several hit TV shows, including Celebrity Masterchef.

Full of life and colour, the show features unforgettable and timeless songs, including Go, Go, Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do, Jacob and Sons and Close Every Door To Me.

Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and the coat of many colours, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is the first of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals to be performed publicly.

Seen by an estimated 26 million people (and counting), Joseph continues to enthral audiences around the world.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat is at Leeds Grand Theatre from Tuesday June 4 to Saturday June 15.

Tickets: 0844 848 2700 or www.leedsgrandtheatre.com