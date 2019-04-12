Jane’s showing her art in Hebden Bridge

Jane Walker Exhibition

Artsmill, Hebden Bridge. Preview, Sunday, April 14 from 2-4pm

Todmorden artist Jane Walker started painting in her early 50s having had no previous art experience. Her work in oils often considers the human condition from an emotional perspective. Many of her paintings are deeply personal works using figurative, abstract and expressionistic forms and are approached in an instinctive and uninhibited style. ‘Cliff of Dukinfield’ is Jane’s first solo exhibition and continues in this theme. For more information go to the Artsmill website.

http://www.artsmill.org