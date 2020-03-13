Last Tango in Halifax filming locations used in series five

As the fifth series comes to an end, here are a few of the filming locations in Calderdale and a bit beyond that were used in the series. For more on Last Tango in Halifax click here to see the Happy Valley reference in a previous episode and here to see if the show will return for another series.

1. Harveys of Halifax In episode one, Alan and Celia could be seen buying new things for their house at Harveys of Halifax in the town centre. The location has previously been used in BBC crime drama Happy Valley.

2. Bradshaw Primary School Alan and Celia were in charge of school pick up in episode one and their Lexus could be seen parked up outside Bradshaw Primary School.

3. Long Can Hall Long Can Hall on Ovenden Wood Road in Halifax could be seen a couple of times throughout the series. The pub and restaurant served as a place for Alan and his friend Harry to have a catch up.

4. The Old Bridge Inn Ripponden The Old Bridge Inn in Ripponden saw some drama during the show's third episode when a group of sheep high on cannabis caused chaos in the village.

