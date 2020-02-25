Last Tango in Halifax makes strong return with millions tuning in

Last Tango in Halifax returned to our screens at the weekend with more heartwarming tales and family drama from the Calderdale family.

The fifth series of the drama made a strong return on Sunday night with an average of 4.9 million viewers.

Last Tango in Halifax returned to BBC One last week. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

The Sally Wainwright series, which was once again filmed in and around Calderdale,

The first episode was up against the final episode of ITV's Endeavour and the return of Homeland on Channel 4.

Last Tango in Halifax follows Alan (Derek Jacobi) and Celia (Anne Reid) who rekindled their love later in life.

Now seven years into their marriage the honeymoon period is very much over and with drama in the family, tensions are high.

Last Tango in Halifax will return on Sunday at 9pm

