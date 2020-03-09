Did you spot the Happy Valley reference in last night's episode of Last Tango in Halifax?

Fans of Calderdale writer Sally Wainwright's work got a shock last night (Sunday) when the latest episode of Last Tango in Halifax made reference to crime drama Happy Valley.

Last Tango in Halifax references Happy Valley as two Calderdale TV shows crossover. Picture: BBC

Read more: Did you know these 12 famous people lived in Calderdale?



In episode three of the light-hearted BBC drama Gillian, played by Nicola Walker, found herself with runaway sheep causing problems in Ripponden.

When police officer Cheryl comes to the farm and gives her a hard time Gillian tells her to leave.

Cheryl responds by saying "It's a good job it's me on duty and not Sergeant Cawood, because she'd rip your spleen out through your nose for speaking to a police officer like that."

Sergeant Catherine Cawood is famously played by Sarah Lancashire in gritty BBC crime drama Happy Valley, set and filmed in Calderdale.

She also stars in Last Tango in Halifax as Caroline and the crossover was an exciting Easter Egg for fans.

One viewer tweeted: "Now I’m hoping when #HappyValley comes back and Sarah Lancashire plays sergeant Cawood that theres a mention of Caroline from #LastTangoInHalifax @spiceyw love of Halifax and Calderdale is great"

"Another said #lasttangoinhalifax and happy valley in the same universe - and now im gonna need sarah lancashire to do some sort of split screen scene with herself please."

With the mention exciting some fans of the two series, others were digging deeper into previous a Happy Valley storyline in series two involving missing sheep.

"So Last Tango in Halifax is connected to Happy Valley because Sheryl said: “Your lucky you got me and not Sergeant Cawood”. This was over the sheep incident that Gillian had - some of the sheep are still missing. I’m questioning this scene now" one fan shared.

Last Tango in Halifax concludes on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One.