Line up for 20th anniversary Musicport - world music festival - revealed - early bird tickets on sale now

Musicport Festival has announces its 20th Anniversary line-up for Whitby Pavilion, West Cliff, from Friday October 18 to Sunday October 20.

Marking its 20th anniversary festival director Jim McLaughlin, who has programmed the festival since its inception, was keen to bring back some of the acts who have helped create the festival’s ethos and reputation in what will no doubt end up being seen as a “Best Of Musicport“ line-up.

“ We think this line-up will ensure a non-stop party all weekend “ he adds.

The line up ranges from the 16-piece young multicultural band from Sweden Varldens, who prove that music transcends any man-made barriers, to the sublime pairing of Senegal’s top Kora player Sekou Keita with Catrin Finch the Welsh harpist.

It also includes the bagpipe driven sounds of the Peatbog Faeries from The Isle Of Skye to the hypnotic sounds of the Western Sahara with Aziza Brahim.

Also on the bill is The Communards singer Sarah Jane Morris with her celebration of the songs of John Martyn and the spoken words of poet Lemn Sissay.

Full line-up so far : Orchestre Les Mangelepa (Kenya) : Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita : Aziza Brahim (W.Sahara) : Varldens Band (Sweden) Warsaw Village Band (Poland) : Lo'Jo (France) : Misty In Roots : Amira Medunjanin(Bosnia) ; Reem Kelani : The Orchestra That Fell To Earth : Peatbog Faeries : Lemn Sissay : Banco de Gaia : Sarah Jane Morris : Andy Irvine (Eire), Rafiki Jazz : Jasdeep Singh Degun : Moussu T E lei Jovents(France) : Jim Moray Trio : Riccardo Tessi (Italy) : Belinda O’Hooley : Anne Niepold (Germany) The Lake Poets : Martin Stephenson: Holy Moly & The Crackers : Katie Spencer : The Little Unsaid : Me & My Friends: Reg Meuross : The Hut People : Peace Artistes: Joshua Burnell Band; Old Time Rags : Jay Johnson : Don’t Feed The Peacocks : Bob’s Blundabus.

Tickets for the whole weekend are currently £100 until July 30 (when they will be £125).

Day Tickets will be on sale from July 1st.

