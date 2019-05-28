Musicians wanted to join ranks of Calder Youth Folk project

Organisers of The Calder Youth Folk project (CYF) are hoping to recruit more members to their popular group.

The group formed at the start of the year and had its first successful public performance during the Hebden Bridge Folk Roots festival earlier this month.

To get an idea of what it’s like being in the group the project has produced a promotional video which people can see on Calder Youth Folk’s Facebook page.

Regular weekly sessions are held on Mondays in term-time from 6.30pm to 8.15pm at the Hope Baptist Church in Hebden Bridge.

The next session takes place next Monday (June 3) following the half term holiday.

Tutor Jenny Trott was impressed by the group’s performance at the festival.

She said: “I was amazingly proud of them.

“They did fantastically well. You could see how much the audience enjoyed it and joined in at the end!”

Alison Bravington, CYF’s chair and assistant tutor, said: “We’re especially looking for guitarists and ukulele players. Our wind section could do with a few more players too, so if you play a recorder, whistle or flute you’d also be very welcome.

“If there are any other young musicians out there who are interested and have their own instrument they are very welcome to come along and give us a try.”

As well as giving young musicians a chance to play and perform together Jenny teaches them new tunes in the folk tradition – by ear.

“And we have a lot of fun too,” added Pete Dilley, CYF’s secretary and other assistant tutor.

“We can also offer them subsidised tickets to go to folk concerts to watch, and be inspired by, contemporary folk music.”

CYF’s treasurer Neil Diment said: “The Calder Youth Folk project team is very grateful to both Calderdale Council and Hebden Royd Town Council for supporting us to get the project off the ground.

“Thanks to their help, the cost is just £3 a session, but we’re offering the first one free for anyone who wants to try us out.

“There’s also a discount for those who want to sign up for the whole term’s sessions.

“There is no need to book, and we are hoping folk will ‘turn up to tune up’ from 6.30pm, so Jenny can make a start at 6.45pm.

“Any musician interested in joining is very welcome to just turn up on Monday.”

Anyone who would like more information about the project or the weekly sessions can email the group at CalderYouthFolk@outlook.com or call Alison Bravington on 07979 929542.