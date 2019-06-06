Northern Ballet reveal new programme including world premieres - plus tour dates

Northern Ballet has announced details of its 50th anniversary programme including three world premières, a gala and tours of some of the company’s best-loved productions.

World premières next year include Geisha by Kenneth Tindall, Merlin by Drew McOnie and a new children’s ballet.

David Nixon blockbusters Cinderella and the Great Gatsby return for national tours. Northern Ballet will also perform Three Short Ballets in Newcastle and tour Mariana Rodrigues’ Little Red Riding Hood nationally.

Marking the start of the company’s anniversary programme, Northern Ballet’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Gala will see dancers from some of the world’s leading companies unite in a unique event celebrating Northern Ballet’s 50-year journey.

Northern Ballet will be joined by guest stars from the Royal Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, English National Ballet, Scottish Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet and Phoenix Dance Theatre performing excerpts from Northern Ballet’s repertoire and works connected to the Company’s history. The gala will be a magnificent celebration of the Company’s 50-year story so far.

Based on a true story, Geisha is the ale of two young women trapped in a world of duty and sacrifice, who can only be saved by a promise from beyond the grave.

Geisha will feature original music composed by Alexandra Harwood, an original scenario and dramaturgy by Gwyneth Hughes, ITV’S Vanity Fair, set and costume designs by Christopher Oram and lighting by Alastair West.

Geisha will première at Leeds Grand Theatre on March 14 and run until March 21.

The Great Gatsby is on at the Leeds Playhouse from September 3 to 12.

Based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Great Gatsby tells the story of mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby as the sparkling façade of his world starts to slip, revealing the loneliness, obsession and tragedy that lies beneath.

Set to a toe-tapping score by Sir Richard Rodney Bennett.

The second full-length world première of Northern Ballet’s 50th anniversary season will see Drew McOnie make his debut with Northern Ballet. The choreographer, whose previous projects include Broadway’s King Kong and Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom, will create Merlin, a magical spectacle inspired by the story of the legendary wizard.

Merlin will feature original music by Grant Olding and a scenario by Gwyneth Hughes. Chris Fisher, International Illusions and Magic Associate on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been appointed as Illusionist for Merlin.

Merlin will première in Bradford on October 16 and run until October 17.

It is then at Leeds Grand Theatre December 8 and December 20.

Tickets: northernballet.com