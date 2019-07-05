Sitar expert to perform at Hebden

Annapurna Indian dance will present an evening of Sitar music by Uk’s renowned player Ustad Dharmbir Singh.

The concert, at Birchcliffe Centre, Hebden Bridge, on July 13, at 7pm.

Dharambir Singh MBE has dedicated his life to Indian Classical music ensuring that it has a place in British Cultural Life.

He has researched many aspects of Indian Classical Music and has created valuable technology solutions for the teaching of Indian Music.

The fellowship has given him extraordinary insights into Indian Music and he has created pioneering concepts in trying to make the music more accessible to the students and the audiences.

He is a disciple of the legendary Sitar maestro Ustad Vilayat Khan.

Tickets £5 at the door or email: info@annapurnadance.com