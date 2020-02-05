Stars gather on the red carpet for Last Tango in Halifax screening

The red carpet was rolled out in Halifax tonight (Wednesday) as stars of BBC drama Last Tango in Halifax gathered at Square Chapel Arts Centre for a special screening of the new series.

The BAFTA award winning drama will continue the story of former childhood sweethearts Celia and Alan who rekindle their romance after being reunited later in life.

The stars of Last Tango in Halifax on the red carpet at Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax.

Stars of the show Sir Derek Jacobi, Anne Reid, Nicola Walker and Sarah Lancashire joined writer Sally Wainwright at the screening in Halifax.

After spotting the stars on the red carpet, lucky attendees had the opportunity to watch the first episode of the upcoming four-part series.

This was then followed by a Q&A, headed up by BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty, where fans had the chance to dig deeper into the making of the series.

Around 7000 people applied for tickets to the screening, with only a lucky few hundred being able to see the first episode before anyone else.

The series filmed in Calderdale last Autumn with cameras spotted in Elland, Sowerby Bridge and Halifax town centre.

No exact date has been revealed for when the series will begin on BBC One but fans have been told to expect it to start sometime this month.

