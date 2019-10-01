The Lion King comes to Bradford Alhambra - its only Yorkshire date. When tickets go on sale and how to get them

Disney’s The Lion King will hit Bradford Alhambra for seven weeks next year – the only Yorkshire venue on its tour.

The show celebrates 20 years in the West End. The musical had its premiere in London on 19 October 1999 at the Lyceum Theatre, which remains its home in London.

Adam Renton, general manager Bradford Theatres, said: “I am thrilled to welcome this incredible musical back to the Alhambra Theatre next year.

"It’s an iconic production which audiences in the region will be very excited to see back in Bradford. We’re also especially pleased to be hosting a Relaxed Performance during the show’s residency with us and we are looking forward to welcoming the widest audience possible to enjoy this spectacle.”

With a cast of more than 50 singers and dancers, the story of The Lion King is miraculously brought to life using masks, puppets and striking costumes to tell the story of young Simba's epic adventures as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and becoming king.

The stunning artistry of the production is the work of a team of designers which drew on diverse cultural influences to recreate the rich colours and vast expanses of the African savanna in this daring and inspiring reinvention of one of the most successful animated films of all time.

The show runs from April 30 to June 20.

Bradford Theatres Friends Members will be able to purchase tickets from 10am on Monday October 7.

Customers who join the Sign-Up Priority List will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets on Thursday October 10 at 10am (online only).

Tickets will go on general sale online, by phone and in person from 10am on Friday October 11, with demand expected to be huge.

To book call 01274 432000 or visit bradford-theatres.co.uk