These big stars will be in Halifax for the Yorkshire premiere of upcoming BBC series

The line-up for the special screening of Last Tango in Halifax at Square Chapel Arts Centre keeps getting better and better and more of the cast announce their attendance.

Anne Reid MBE and Sir Derek Jacobi will appear at the event on February 5 in Halifax.

Anne Reid and Derek Jacobi. Picture: Lookout Point/Matt Squire

They will join Sally Wainwright, Nicola Walker and Sarah Lancashire at the Yorkshire premiere of episode one of the latest series which will be followed by a Q&A.

Filming for the latest series took place in and around Calderdale in Autumn 2019 and is expected to hit our screens on BBC One soon.

The BAFTA award winning drama will continue the story of former childhood sweethearts Celia and Alan (Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid), who rekindle their romance after being reunited later in life.

At the screening the stars and creator of the show will answer questions from the audience after the screening, giving Last Tango in Halifax addicts a chance to find out what’s next for Celia and Alan and their families.

Made by independent production company Lookout Point, Last Tango in Halifax has been one of the BBC’s biggest TV successes.

Sally Wainwright’s other major TV hits Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack are also based in Calderdale.

