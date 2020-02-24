This is what viewers thought of Last Tango in Halifax's return

The first episode of Last Tango in Halifax hit our screens last night (Sunday) after a three year gap.

This is what viewers thought of episode one of the BBC drama:

Ruth Marshall: Loved it. Some great acting from the kids.

Geraldine Barrow: Yes watched tonight but not sure I like the way Celia has changed....hope it gets better

Alison Clarke: Very slow , maybe they’re just setting the storylines, hope it improves , if I’m honest I was disappointed

Karen Kelly: Great to see our local pub in the set tonight. enjoyed it, look forward to next week.

Jane Wainwright: Never seen it before but watched tonight and it was boring, not Sally Wainwright’s finest

Tracy Green: Fab to see our local pub (the Long Can Hall) in it. Beautiful pub.

Tracey Hinks: Was Davies Can't wait till next week loved it

Yvonne Fletcher: Conner Well I’m fed up, Celia is a pain, she’s just a nag.

Dianne Harwood: Why has Sarah Lancashire adopted the annoying habit of whispering her words? So annoying. Everyone else brilliant, as ever. Well done the two children too.

Elaine Watkins: Brilliant. Wish it would carry on longer than 4 weeks. Do hope there's another series. Very true to life.

Last Tango in Halifax will continue next week on BBC One at 9pm.