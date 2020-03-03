Where you could spot film crews as Ackley Bridge starts filming this month As the new series of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge prepares to begin filming in Calderdale, we take a look at locations that have been used in the previous series. Are you excited for the upcoming series? READ MORE: 10 fascinating facts about Halifax that you may not know 1. St Catherine's Catholic High School Scenes for Ackley Bridge College are filmed at the former St Catherine's Catholic High School, Holmfield. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Eureka! According to stars of the show, the scenes for the fairground at the start of series 3 were filmed by Eureka! in Halifax. The characters visited the fair a few times throughout episode one. Channel 4 other Buy a Photo 3. Halifax town centre Over the past three series, Southgate and other streets in Halifax town centre have been used to illustrate 'Ackley Bridge town centre'. jpimedia Buy a Photo In series two and three, film crews have paid a couple of visits to Electric Bowl in Halifax. In series two, former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh was spotted having a dramatic showdown in the venue. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3