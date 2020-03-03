Where you might spot film crews as Ackley Bridge starts filming this month
As the new series of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge prepares to begin filming in Calderdale, we take a look at locations that have been used in the previous series.
Tuesday 03 March 2020 10:30
Are you excited for the upcoming series?
READ MORE: 10 fascinating facts about Halifax that you may not know
1. St Catherine's Catholic High School
Scenes for Ackley Bridge College are filmed at the former St Catherine's Catholic High School, Holmfield.
jpimedia
2. Eureka!
According to stars of the show, the scenes for the fairground at the start of series 3 were filmed by Eureka! in Halifax. The characters visited the fair a few times throughout episode one.
Channel 4
other
3. Halifax town centre
Over the past three series, Southgate and other streets in Halifax town centre have been used to illustrate 'Ackley Bridge town centre'.
jpimedia
In series two and three, film crews have paid a couple of visits to Electric Bowl in Halifax. In series two, former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh was spotted having a dramatic showdown in the venue.
jpimedia
View more