Where you might spot film crews as Last Tango in Halifax starts filming new series
As the new series of hit Sally Wainwright drama begins filming this month we're taking a look at the locations used in previous series and where you might be able to spot film crews over the next few weeks.
Holdsworth House in Holmfield has been visited a few times by film crews over the years. The venue featured heavily throughout the second series of Last Tango in Halifax and was the location of Celia and Alan's second wedding.
Alan and daughter Gillian pay a visit to the grounds around Blackley Baptist Church in series two of Last Tango in Halifax. They visited the memorial of Alans first wife ahead of his marriage to Celia.
At the start of series two, after Alan suffered a heart attack that almost cut short his romance with Celia, the pair took a trip to Ladstone Rock, located above Sowerby Bridge in Norland, to discuss their future.
Filming took place at the Monte Carlo Cafe in Halifax for the show's second series in 2013. Residents could see a fleet of lorries, sound trucks and technical lighting as they took over the street for filming.