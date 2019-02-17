Half term events taking place across Calderdale in February

As pupils get excited for a week off school during February half term, here are a few things to do and places to go in Calderdale.

Calderdale Industrial Museum is inviting families to learn all about the borough's heritage on Thursday, 21 February from 10.30am to 3pm. Children under 16 can visit for free. For details visit calderdaleindustrial.co.uk

There will be plenty to see and do at Eureka in Halifax, with the museum opening earlier at 9.30am Monday 18 to Friday 22 February to get the day off to a great start. Noisy Toys will be performing at the theatre all week along with the Acousatron. Visitors should also watch out for the squirrels who will be out and about. For more information visit www.eureka.org.uk

Gordon Rigg Garden Centre in Todmorden is hosting a number of events during half term from Monday 18 to Friday 22 February. There will be a drop in crafts session everyday from 2pm to 4pm ,featuring a number of things to do including decorate your own bird box, make and paint a Fat Snax bird feeder and grow a giant sunflower competition. For details visit www.gordonrigg.com

The Piece Hall in Halifax is putting on lots of events in February, including half term. On Tuesday 19 and Wednesday 20 February at 10.30am, 12pm and 2pm there will be a storytelling tour where children can learn about the textile trade and experience The Piece Hall's magic blanket. It's recommended for over 5s. On Wednesday 20 February at 10am, 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3pm, over 7s can join artist Natalie Bellingham and learn how to weave wall art with chicken wire. On Thursday 21 February, children aged seven to 12 can join the Heritage & Learning Team for a full day of art inspired by the sculpture in the courtyard. For more information visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk

Children are invited to get out and about at Hardcastle Crags, Hebden Bridge. On Monday, 18 February and Friday, 22 February between 12pm and 3pm, children can take part in a wild art session and on Tuesday 19 February at the same time there will be the chance to make a bird feeder. There's a family volunteering day on Wednesday 20 February and a session on how to cook on a campfire from 12pm to 2pm on Thursday 21 February. For details visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk