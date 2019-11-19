Hebden Bridge Film Festival to host adventurer Sarah Outen documentary screening and Q&A

A documentary about adventurer, author and motivational speaker Sarah Outen will screen ahead of the Hebden Bridge Film Festival.

Home, An Outward Journey Inward, will be available to view on Saturday November 23 from 8pm at Hebden Bridge Picture House before the main festival events next March.

Sarah Outen.

-> Hebden Bridge Film Festival 2020 is now accepting submissions

The screening this month includes a live Q&A with Ms Outen, who between 2011 and 2015 travelled the world by bicycle, kayak and rowing boat, covering over 20,000 miles.

The documentary captures her fascinating journey.

Louise Wadley, Hebden Bridge Film Festival director, said: “Home follows Sarah’s epic journey and tells her inspirational story of struggle and triumph.

"This is a perfect showcase for what Hebden Bridge Film Festival is all about, daring to be different."

Hebden Bridge Picture House. Picture: Charles Round.

Winner of the Banff Exploration & Adventure award, Home is directed by filmmaker Jen Randall (Psycho Vertical) using footage filmed by Sarah as she completed the London2London: Via The World expedition.

The screening is presented by Hebden Bridge Film Festival and advance sale film passes for the 2020 event (providing access to all screenings and events) will be available at the screening before going on wider release.

The 2020 festival will take place over the weekend of March 27 to 29, with new films from the UK and around the world being screened.

The festival last year attracted an attendance of more than 2,250, with guests including actresses Maxine Peake and Jessica Hynes.

Details on films and guests for the 2020 festival will be announced in the new year.

German-born Ms Outen was the first woman and the youngest person to row solo across the Indian Ocean and also the Pacific Ocean from Japan to Alaska

Tickets for the festival next year will eventually be released at www.hebdenbridgefilmfestival.org and Calderdale tourist information centres.