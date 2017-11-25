Herby lemon chicken wrap

Cooking time: 1 ½ hrs

Serves: 6

Ingredients

40g butter, soft

1 lemon

1 clove garlic, crushed

4-5 sprigs thyme

2-3 sprigs sage, leaves finely chopped

1 whole chicken approx 1.7KG

6 spring onions

2 bags herb salad

1 carrot, grated

2tbsp olive oil

1tbsp whole grain mustard

2tbsp red wine vinegar

6 wraps

What to do

lHeat the oven to 190C/ 170C fan. lBeat together the butter, zest of the lemon, garlic, thyme leaves and sage.

lUse your hands to ease away the skin over the breast of the chicken and spread the butter mixture under the skin. Put half the remaining lemon inside the chicken (keep the other half for the dressing) and season the chicken skin with salt and pepper.

lCook the chicken for 1 ½ hrs, basting regularly.

lMix together the oil, mustard, vinegar and squeeze of the reserved lemon and season.

lSlice the spring onions and mix with the herb salad and grated carrot in a bowl. Cut the Chicken into portions and lay on top of the salad. Drizzle everything with dressing. Divide the salad between the six wraps and serve.

Note: See the packaging information for exact cooking time for your chicken. To check the chicken is cooked through, insert a skewer into the thickest part of the thigh and make sure that the juices run clear.