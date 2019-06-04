Here's where you can see Take That perform this weekend in Calderdale

For any Take That fans who didn't manage to get tickets for the band's latest tour there's still chance to see them in cinemas across Calderdale.

'Take That: Greatest Hits' will be broadcasting live to cinemas up and down the country as the band celebrates 30 years of music.

On Saturday (June 8) at 8pm, fans will be able to see the show – filled with fan favourites spanning three decades – as it happens from Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Three cinemas in Calderdale will be showing the tour.

These are Halifax Vue at Broad Street Plaza, Rex Cinema in Elland and Hebden Bridge Picture House.

Johnny Carr, Event Cinema Manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: “Take That are renowned for bringing a spectacular, cinematic quality to their live concerts, so it is a natural fit for audiences across the country to be able to witness them in all their glory on the big screen.

“We can promise fans that they will be spellbound by the amazing picture and sound quality, with the added buzz of the concert being broadcast completely live.”

For more information and to get tickets visit www.cinemalive.com.