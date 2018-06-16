Jerk pork and shallot skewers

Serves 4
Preparation time: 30 minutes, plus 30-60 minutes marinating
Cooking time: 20 minutes
You’ll need:
Skewers
650g pork steaks, cut into 2.5cm cubes (leg or shoulder)
12 shallots, peeled and cut in half
3 tbsp Bart Spices jerk rub
3 tbsp olive oil.
8 wooden kebab skewers, soaked in water for an hour to prevent burning
Salsa
½ fresh pineapple, chopped into 1cm cubes
3 shallots, finely chopped
A handful of coriander leaves, roughly chopped
Juice & zest of 1 lime
3 red chillis, deseeded and chopped
What to do
lMake a paste with the jerk rub by mixing it with the olive oil. Add the jerk paste to the cubed pork and shallots and mix thoroughly.
lLeave to marinate for a minimum of half an hour – an hour would be better if you had time.
lWhilst the pork and shallots are marinating make the pineapple salsa by combining all the ingredients in a bowl.
lLeave to rest at room temperature to allow the flavours to develop.
lWhen the marinating is finished, thread the shallots and pork alternately onto the skewers. Cook the skewers on a BBQ or grill pan on a high heat for a couple of minutes on each side until they are nicely coloured.
lMove to a cooler part of the BBQ or turn the heat on the grill down and cook for further10-15 minutes, turning regularly until the pork is cooked and the shallots are
tender.
lServe with the pineapple salsa.
Recipe from www.UKShallot.com