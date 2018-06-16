Jerk pork and shallot skewers

Serves 4

Preparation time: 30 minutes, plus 30-60 minutes marinating

Cooking time: 20 minutes

You’ll need:

Skewers

650g pork steaks, cut into 2.5cm cubes (leg or shoulder)

12 shallots, peeled and cut in half

3 tbsp Bart Spices jerk rub

3 tbsp olive oil.

8 wooden kebab skewers, soaked in water for an hour to prevent burning

Salsa

½ fresh pineapple, chopped into 1cm cubes

3 shallots, finely chopped

A handful of coriander leaves, roughly chopped

Juice & zest of 1 lime

3 red chillis, deseeded and chopped

What to do

lMake a paste with the jerk rub by mixing it with the olive oil. Add the jerk paste to the cubed pork and shallots and mix thoroughly.

lLeave to marinate for a minimum of half an hour – an hour would be better if you had time.

lWhilst the pork and shallots are marinating make the pineapple salsa by combining all the ingredients in a bowl.

lLeave to rest at room temperature to allow the flavours to develop.

lWhen the marinating is finished, thread the shallots and pork alternately onto the skewers. Cook the skewers on a BBQ or grill pan on a high heat for a couple of minutes on each side until they are nicely coloured.

lMove to a cooler part of the BBQ or turn the heat on the grill down and cook for further10-15 minutes, turning regularly until the pork is cooked and the shallots are

tender.

lServe with the pineapple salsa.

Recipe from www.UKShallot.com