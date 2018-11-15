Lamplighter festival to illuminate the Todmorden night sky

Lamplighter Festival

Todmorden will illuminate in an extravaganza of fire and light when the annual Lamplighter Festival returns to its streets tomorrow.

The festival, produced by Hebden Bridge based Handmade Parade, begins at 5.30pm with the lantern parade at 6pm. The parade and festival include giant illuminated puppets and lanterns made by local artists and the community plus fire shows, illuminated installations and street theatre.

Hundreds of people have been busy making lanterns at open workshops and thousands more are expected to line the route to watch the parade, which sets off from Bramsche square carpark.

The festival features lots of local talent including fire-performers Flame Oz, Jess Rost, inflatable light installations by Spacecadets and fabulous live drawing projections by Fabric Lenny, all accompanied by gorgeous grooves from street bands Skiband, Handmade Samba, Fat Cat Brass, Orixa Bloco, Mr Wilson’s 2nd Liners and Todmorden Brass Band.

There are walkabout performances by Thingumajig Theatre as well as dancers, stilters, hula hoopers and beautiful illuminated artwork and performances created by groups from across the valley.

Kerith Ogden, Artistic Director of Lamplighter Festival 2018, said: “It looks like it’s going to be a fabulous night. Hundreds of people have worked really hard to make a fantastic extravaganza full of magic and light, that the valley can be really proud of.”

Organisers are urging people to travel to the event on foot or by public transport as there is reduced parking due to all day car park closures.

Roads will be closed in central Todmorden between 6pm and 7pm, so please use alternative routes if travelling at this time. For those wishing to avoid the crowds in the town centre, the best vantage point to watch the parade from will be on Rise Lane. This year’s Festival has received funding from Todmorden Town Council, Calderdale Council, Arts Council England, Community Foundation for Calderdale and the Big Lottery Fund. It will be a busy day for Todmorden with the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team holding a cake sale in the Town Hall from 3.30-5.30pm.