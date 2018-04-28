Malaysian spiced sea bass

Marinating the fish in the simple shallot rub adds a fragrant depth to this Malaysian inspired dish.

Serves: 2

Cooking time: 15 minutes

You’ll need

1 garlic clove

2cm ginger

6 shallots, 2 chopped into quarters and 4 sliced into rings

3tsp oil

2 sea bass fillets

200g rainbow chard, sliced

1 red chilli, sliced (more or less, to suit your taste)

1tbsp soy sauce

1 lime

1 250g pack Ready Steamed Brown Rice

What to do

lPut the ginger, garlic, 2 chopped shallots and 1tsp oil into a small blender/herb chopper and whiz to a paste. Score the fish skins and rub the shallot paste into both sides of the fish. Marinate in the fridge for 30 mins or longer.

lHeat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan with a lid. When the oil is sizzling, scrape most of the marinade from the skin side then lay the fish in, skin side down, cook for 1-2 minutes until the skin is crisp but the fish isn’t cooked through.

lGently lift out the fish and set aside on a warm plate. Toss the chard, remaining shallots and chilli in the pan, reduce the heat to medium then tip in the soy sauce and the juice of half the lime. Toss until the veg is well coated.

lLay the fish back on top and put the lid on to steam for 3-4 minutes until the greens are wilted and a little toasty, and the fish is cooked through.

lLift the fish onto warm plates and tip the rice into the frying pan with the greens. Toss together for 2 minutes and taste to check seasoning. Dish up the rice and

add an extra squeeze of lime to

serve.

lNote: If you don’t have a small blender you can finely grate the ginger, garlic and shallots.

lRecipe courtesy of www.ukshallot.com