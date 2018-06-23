Mixed Berry Cheesecake

This beautiful cheesecake is the perfect centre piece to impress guests. With its pale pink colour and a bounty of berries on top it’s delicious too.

Serves: 8-10

Prep time: 30 mins plus 2 hrs chilling

You’ll need

125g digestive biscuits

75g ginger biscuits

100g melted butter

300g BerryWorld Strawberries, Raspberries and Blueberries

150g icing sugar

400g cream cheese

300g double cream

Extra BerryWorld berries to decorate

What to do

lLine the bottom of a 23cm springform cake tin with greaseproof paper. Put the biscuits into a food processor and whizz into crumbs. Pour in the melted butter and whizz again then tip into the cake tin. Use the bottom of a glass or back of a spoon to press down evenly then refrigerate to set.

lPut the berries into a pan with the icing sugar and heat. Stir and mash the berries until they break down, allow to bubble for a few minutes until the mixture looks like jam. Allow to cool for a few minutes then sieve into a bowl and leave to cool.

lBeat the cream cheese and cream together then whip in the berry juice until well combined.

Spoon the cream mixture over the biscuit base, level the top and return to the fridge to set for 2 hours or until firm.

lTo serve, carefully remove the cake tin, use a pallet knife to separate the greaseproof paper from the base. Slide onto a serving plate and top with extra berries.

Note: Edible flowers look great on this cheesecake too. Recipe courtesy of berryworld.com