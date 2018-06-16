A legend at the piano

Rick Wakeman

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Veteran rock musician and Yes keyboard player Rick Wakeman is set to embark on an autumn tour in support of his new album ‘Piano Odyssey’ - and he stops off at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Friday, November 9. He made chart history last year when his ‘Piano Portraits’ became the first solo piano album to enter the UK’s top 10. In the tour Rick will play tracks from ‘Piano Odyssey’ and ‘Piano Portraits’, showcasing music that has a special connection to Rick’s own musical journey.

Tel: 01422 351158.

Photo: Deborah Anderson.