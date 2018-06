The Nobles

Ryburn 3 Step Folk Club

Yorkshire stonemason and dry stone waller Will Noble learnt his first song on his family farm and later attended after-hunt sings and traditional pub carol sessions. His music has taken his around the UK and North America and he is acknowledged as a true representative of the English singing tradition. On Wednesday, June 27 he joins forces with family members Pippa, Cuthbert and Lydia at The Malt House, Rishworth at 8pm.

Tel: 01422 822569.