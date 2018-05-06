A whole world of folk music, dance and storytelling comes to Hebden

Hebden Bridge Roots Festival takes place on May 11, 12 and 13.Here is run down of what’s on where.

FRIDAY, May 11: Hope Baptist Church - Yorkshire Night from 6.30pm. Reggie & the Krayfish 7pm; Roger Davies and his Band 8.15pm; John Palmer Accoustic Band 9.30pm.

Stubbings Wharf, Storytelling, doors open 7pm. Shonaleigh tells the story of ‘The Sapphire Saff’.

Mytholmroyd Community Centre Ceilihd 7pm. Phoenix Ceilidh Band.

St James Church: 7pmChoirs Across The Valley (including Calder Valley Voices, Three Valleys Gospel Choir, Remingtons, Corista, Recovery Choir and The 4 Hoarsemen).

Old Gate, from 6pm. Wildflowers Band, Jacky’s Fantastic and 844’s. White Swan, from 7pm, Holly Marsden, Jamie Marshall. Fox & Goose - late night sessions.

SATURDAY, May 12: Street Performers include The Fire Man Dave, The Landlubbers, Folk Dancing.

Opposite White Swan, 5.30pm. Ursula Holden Gill - ‘Beyond the Veil of Calderdale’ Ghost Walk.

Trades Club. Americana and Bluegrass Stage. 1pm, The Groovin Brothers; 2pm Farrago; 3.30pm Catfish Skillet; 4.30pm, Cousin Pearl; 8pm G Guns n Roses; 309’s.

Hope Baptish Chapel: 1.30pm, Ghost School; 2.20pm The Harmony Jar; 3pm, Blanty; 4pm Steve Tilston & Hugh Bradley; 7pm Logan & Manley; 8.15pm JJ Haydn; 9.15pm, Henry Priestman.

Old Gate, from 6pm, The Men They Couldn’t Stand, Moonshyners, The Landlubbers. The Famous Albert, from 2pm, Blueberry Pie, Dave Manley, Chris Speight.Mooch Cafe Bar from 12 noon, Isaac Hughes-Dennis, Trixxi Corish. Nelsons Wine Bar from 9pm Dave Ives, Chris Goddards Folk DJ. Drink from 2.15pm, Magdalen Bath, Jack Parker, Nigel Jamison. Shoulder of Mutton from 5pm, Karl Percival, Rum Doodle. Chapter 17 from 7.30pm, Kate Radford, Outside the Box, Vision Thing. Ramble and Rose from 3pm, Joachim Lund, Simon Alexander, Vision Thing. White Swan from 3pm, Midnight Train, Moondalas, Plotlanders, Doggerland, Karl & Jo, Thomson Graham, Jacky’s Fantastic. Fox & Goose - late night sessions. The Railway, sessions from 12 noon.

SUNDAY, May 13: Street performances by Mick Hancock, Moonshine Creek and folk dancing.

Hope Baptist Chapel: 1pm, Will Kaufman; 2pm, John Palmer and Wendy Ross; 3pm, Ewan McLennan; 4pm, Reg Meurross.

The Trades Club “World on your Doorstep”: Noon Mestisa; 1pm, Town Musicians of Breman; 2pm, Trixxi Corish; 3pm, Mambo Jambo; 4pm, Don’t Feed the Peacocks. Kletzmer Evening: From 7.30pm, Tanz supported by Manouche North.

Old Gate from 6pm, Rock Salt, Jacky’s Fantastic. Famous Albert from 2pm, Frank Leigh, Rum Doodle, Brian Toberman. Mooch Cafe Bar from 12 noon, Sarah Watson, Logan & Manley. Nelsons Wine Bar from 9pm, Cready’s Freak Riot’s 4. Drink from 2.15pm, Midnight Train, Ava Burgess, Henry Parker.

Shoulder of Mutton from 5pm, Thomas Graham, Benny Boy Slim. Chapter 17 from 4pm, Henry Parker, Magdalen Bath. Ramble and Rose from 3pm, Amazing Slipper Men, Soma, Isaac Hughes-Dennis.White Swan from 3pm Doctor Foster, James and Bow, The Corn Gnomes, Jarnie Marshall followed by Brian’s Folk Club. Fox & Goose - late night sessions. The Railway - Sessions from 12 noon.

