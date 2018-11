The Bowie Experience

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on December 1

A must see for all Bowie fans and an unforgettable journey of sound and vision, with all the hits from A to Ziggy. With performances at the official ‘David Bowie Is” Exhibition at The V&A London, at The Royal Albert Hall and alongside The Cure, Boney M, Roy Wood and the Boomtown Rats, Laurence Knight, is considered the world’s number one David Bowie performer.

Tickets from 01422 351158