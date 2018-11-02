Chance for young choirs to join Collabro on “road to Albert Hall”

Collabro

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

After the success of last year’s sell-out tour, musical theatre group Collabro are back on the road to play an astonishing 51 dates across the UK - and they want youth choirs to join them on their ‘Road to the Royal Albert Hall’ tour. All four members of Collabro began their musical journey as members of youth choirs and in youth theatre and they are keen to create opportunities for other young people. Collabro will be in Halifax on Friday, March 8 and are inviting youth choirs, youth theatre companies or school choirs, whose members are aged between 10 and 18 years, to get in touch. Anyone interested in being considered should send a YouTube link to footage of their choir performing a musical theatre number plus a short paragraph about the choir and its achievements. Send an email to casting@cuffeandtaylor.com, mentioning the venue in the subject bar of the email. All submissions must be received by November 30.

Collabro met in 2014 for their first rehearsal at a London pub - and just a month later they went on to bring the whole of Hammersmith Apollo to a standing ovation for their first public performance of ‘Stars’.

