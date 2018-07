Kevin Rowland

Golden Lion, Todmorden

Representing a real coup for the popular Golden Lion pub, Kevin Rowland, frontman of Dexy’s Midnight Runners, brings his DJ show to the venue on Saturday, July 7. He will be playing reggae, funk, soul, northern soul, girl groups, pop and hidden gems as well as producing live vocals. Kevin had huge hits with Dexy’s in the 1980s with ‘Come On Eileen’ and ‘Geno’.

Tickets: www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Oldham/The-Golden-Lion/Kevin-Rowland